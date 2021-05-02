Joe Biden, on the Wilmington-Washington DC train line in 1988. Joe McNally / Getty Images

Biden earned the nickname of Amtrak joe for the more than 8,000 trips he made on the company’s trains during his term as senator and vice president. As soon as possible, he returned from Washington to his hometown of Wilmington in Delaware on weekends. It is said that Biden got into the habit of traveling by train after his first wife and daughter died in a car accident in 1972. His relationship with the train is so close that in 2010 he wrote for the magazine of the railway company: “ For 36 years, I have been able to celebrate family birthdays, come home to tell my children a story. Amtrak gave me and countless Americans more time to spend with my family. ” To reward your loyalty as a traveler, in 2011 the Wilmington station was renamed the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Railroad Station. On Amtrak Joe, the nickname, resonates with certain comic connotations, it is that kind of qualifier that is attributed to a man of routine life, endearing and not brilliant in his oratory – he suffers a slight stutter -, second in the spheres of power. There are more characteristics of this surprising type that distinguish him from the usual profile of American presidents. Biden cannot embellish his résumé with a degree from an elite university, nor has he built up capital lecturing. His second wife, Jill, is a high school English teacher. The first lady’s way of dressing is elegant, but never showy, in fact, in the first days of the presidency, the White House announced that it would stop providing the names of the firms with which it dresses: an austerity measure in times pandemics illustrating the style of the couple. As Obama’s vice president, Biden did not enjoy great visibility, contrary to what has happened with Kamala Harris, who symbolizes a new irruption of diversity in the White House and from which resistance is expected that to a man of the Biden’s age may fail him. Biden has inspired jokes, he claims to be a screw-up machine himself.

When he was elected president, a large part of the men and women of goodwill on the planet breathed: How not to prefer this weak old man to a warmongering, racist, misogynist and threatening braggart like Trump? Joe Biden was greeted as the lesser evil. Sometimes he looked so wobbly that he seemed about to collapse. How long will it last? In a political universe afflicted by the propensity for spectacle and scattering, the old civil servant has surprised us all. As if in a hurry, because of age and because within two years he may lose his ability to pass laws without the support of the Houses, Biden is daring with daring policies that would seem to correspond to a younger leader. We had judged him condescendingly. Biden is one of those leaders who when they touch power instead of backing down they accelerate. He has once again built bridges with Europe, he has acquired a firm commitment against climate change, he has appointed a diverse government, applauded the condemnation of the policeman who murdered George Floyd, he has promoted a powerful social agenda that he himself claims is inspired by the president Roosevelt, and the other day, 100 days into his tenure, he appealed to great fortunes to pitch in. Miraculously, old Biden has imposed silence, often conspicuous by his absence. The reactionary threat lurks, but the quiet man who is tongue-tied does not hesitate to impose bold social measures. And one thinks if, in the same way that Europe accused the contagion of the trump style, why not wait for the beneficial influence of Biden to arrive? For now, listening to a social discourse from the mouth of such a man from establishment It makes us think how much we have regressed. To the poor Amtrak joe they would call him here Bolivariano.