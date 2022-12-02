His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers and Sheikhs witnessed the official celebration of the National Day For the United Arab Emirates, the “51st Union Day”, which was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”.

Live broadcast of the official celebration of the 51st Union Day