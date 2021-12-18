His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, on the occasion of the National Day. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. , Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, on the occasion of the National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through a tweet on Twitter, said: “We congratulate our people in Qatar, the leadership and people, on their glorious national day. We ask God to perpetuate their security, safety, stability and prosperity… We are united by the umbrella of the Cooperation Council… and brotherhood and lineage unite us.” … The aspirations of our peoples unite us for a better and better future for all, God willing.”

While His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, through a tweet on Twitter, said: “My sincere congratulations to the brothers in Qatar, on the occasion of their country’s National Day, wishing them further development, prosperity, and progress under the leadership of Prince Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.”

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, on the occasion of the National Day.

While His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, wished, in a similar telegram to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, health and wellness, and the sisterly State of Qatar and its people further prosperity, progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a congratulatory cable, during which His Highness expressed his best wishes to the people of Qatar for continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, also wished in a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, good health and wellness, and the sisterly State of Qatar and its people further progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, during which His Highness expressed his warmest congratulations to His Highness, the Emir of Qatar, on this occasion, and his best wishes For the people of Qatar continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, congratulated the sister State of Qatar on the occasion of the National Day. His Highness said via a tweet on Twitter: “We congratulate the brothers in Qatar on their National Day… Every year, Qatar and its people are fine and progress.” and prosperity.”

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also congratulated the sisterly State of Qatar, on the occasion of the National Day, and said via a tweet on Twitter: “We are united in the sisterly State of Qatar by the ties of history, brotherhood and destiny, and striving towards A bright future for our two countries, one with cooperation and prosperity. On its national day, every year and the State of Qatar is proud of glories, and every year, its Emir and its people are in prosperity and good. Qatar is from us and we are from it, and our one Gulf will remain strong and prosperous with its cooperation.”

Mohamed Ben Rached:

• “We ask God to perpetuate security and prosperity for Qatar and its people.. We are united by the umbrella of the Cooperation Council, brotherhood and lineage, and the aspirations of our peoples for a more beautiful future.”

Mohammed bin Zayed:

• “My sincere congratulations to the brothers in Qatar, on the occasion of the National Day, wishing them further development, prosperity and development, under the leadership of Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

