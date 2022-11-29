His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, ordered the release of 1,530 inmates in correctional and penal facilities, against whom judgments were issued in various cases, and His Highness ensured the payment of the financial obligations incurred by them in implementation of those provisions, on the occasion of the country’s celebrations of the 51st Union Day.

The initiative of His Highness the President of the State comes to provide these inmates with the opportunity to start a new life to build their future, serve themselves and their communities, and bring happiness to their families on this dear national occasion, with the aim of preserving the stability of their families and alleviating their suffering, within the framework of His Highness’s constant approach to interest in everything that serves the interest people, and improve their quality of life.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also ordered the release of 1,040 inmates from the correctional and penal institution, who meet the amnesty conditions.

The Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Issam Issa Al-Humaidan, stated that the generous gesture of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to give those covered by the amnesty an opportunity to return to the right path, and encourage them to be inspired by the values ​​that the people of the Emirates celebrate in such matters. These precious national occasions, especially since the Union Day reminds us of the solid foundations on which the Union’s edifice was built, the most important of which is adherence to the law and compliance with its provisions, as it is the fence that preserves the security and stability of society, and guarantees its members their safety and happiness.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, may God protect him, ordered the release of 333 inmates of different nationalities, who were convicted in various cases at the Department of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah, who met the conditions of amnesty, and whose eligibility to enjoy amnesty was proven according to the conditions. Good behavior.

This came on the occasion of the 51st Union Day of the UAE, and based on the keenness of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, to give the convicts an opportunity to start a new life, and to return to society as good individuals.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 111 inmates in the correctional and penal facilities at the General Command of the Ajman Police on the occasion of the 51st Union Day, because they demonstrated good conduct and behavior during their execution of the sentence, and the conditions of amnesty were applied to them, and it was proven Their eligibility to enjoy it, exempting them from the remaining sentence period on them, and deporting those against whom a deportation ruling has been issued from the country.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, ordered the release of 153 inmates from the penal and correctional institution in the emirate of various nationalities, whose eligibility and good conduct and behavior were proven, on the occasion of the 51st Union Day.