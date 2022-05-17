His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of his departure from King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah, after he conducted some medical examinations that culminated with success.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Their Highnesses prayed to God Almighty that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques enjoy good health and a long life.. They wished the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its brotherly people further progress, prosperity, and security and safety, under the wise leadership of King Salman.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent similar congratulatory cables, and prayed to God Almighty that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques enjoy good health and a long life.. wishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its brotherly people further progress, prosperity, and security, under the wise leadership of King Salman .



