His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received telegrams of congratulations on the occasion of the happy Eid Al-Fitr, from their Majesties, Excellencies and Highness kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received similar messages of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr from their Majesties and Excellencies. His Highness is the kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries and prime ministers.