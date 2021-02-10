His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, received telegrams of congratulations from the kings, presidents and princes of brotherly and friendly countries on the occasion of the success of the Hope Probe to reach the orbit of Mars.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received similar messages of congratulations.





