His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” sent a cable of congratulations to Mario Draghi on the occasion of his swearing-in as Prime Minister of the Italian Republic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to Mario Draghi.