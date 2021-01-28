His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, “may God protect him” sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency Marcelo Rebelo de Souza, President of the Portuguese Republic, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to His Excellency President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza.