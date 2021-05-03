His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency President Andje Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Constitution Day for his country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to His Excellency President Andji Duda.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent two congratulatory messages to His Excellency Mattios Murawiecki, Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland, on the same occasion.