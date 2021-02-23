His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Irfan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency President Dr. Muhammad Irfan Ali.