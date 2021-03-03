His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Romain Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria, on the occasion of his country’s national day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to His Excellency President Romain Radev.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent two similar congratulatory messages to Boyko Borisov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria.