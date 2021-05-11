His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent telegrams of congratulations on the occasion of the happy Eid Al Fitr, to their Majesties, Highnesses and Highnesses the kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness expressed his wishes for them good health and happiness, and to their people, further progress and prosperity, and to our Arab and Islamic nation, pride, glory and eminence.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, to their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses Kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries and prime ministers.





