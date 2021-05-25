His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” sent a cable of congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the occasion of the anniversary of his country’s independence. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent two similar congratulatory messages to Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.