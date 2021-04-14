His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the occasion of the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to His Excellency President Dr. Hassan Rouhani.