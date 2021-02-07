His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency Cecilia La Grenada, Governor General of Grenada, on the occasion of her country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Cecilia La Grenada.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar messages of congratulations to Dr. Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada.