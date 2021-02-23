His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE “may God protect him” sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty Emperor Naruhito, Emperor of Japan, on the occasion of his birthday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to His Majesty Emperor Naruhito.