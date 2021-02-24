His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” sent a cable of congratulations to his brother His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the National Day and the anniversary of the liberation of his country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent two similar congratulatory messages to His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait.