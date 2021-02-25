His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a congratulatory message to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the success of the surgical operation performed by His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent two messages of congratulations to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the success of his surgical operation.