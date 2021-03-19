His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency Samia Hassan on the occasion of her swearing in as President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Samia Hassan.