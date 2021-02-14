His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” sent a message of condolences to His Excellency President Alberto Fernandez, President of the Argentine Republic, on the death of former Argentine President Carlos Menem.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolence to His Excellency President Alberto Fernandez.