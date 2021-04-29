His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a message of condolences to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Talal.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar cables of condolence to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

