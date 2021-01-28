His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a message of condolence to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .. in which he expressed his sincere condolences and condolences on the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Tarfa bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud .. He called upon the Almighty to bless the deceased with the breadth of his mercy and to dwell in his spaciousness and to inspire the honorable Al Saud family with patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar cables of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.





