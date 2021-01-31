His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” sent a message of condolence to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .. in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of the late His Royal Highness Prince Turki Bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, calling on the Almighty to bless the deceased with the breadth of his mercy and dwell in his spaciousness and to inspire the honorable Al Saud family with patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar cables of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.