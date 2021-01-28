His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a message of condolence to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud … asking the Almighty God to cover it with the mercy of His mercy and to dwell in it in His spaciousness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.