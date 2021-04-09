His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, “may God protect him” sent a message of condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on the death of Prince Philip.

In his telegram, His Highness the Head of State expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth II over her misfortune, wishing her patience and good condolences.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolence to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.