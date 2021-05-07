N’djamena (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, conveyed the condolences of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him», and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai «sponsored him God », and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the government and people of the UAE, on the death of the late Chadian President Idriss Deby.

This came during a meeting with His Excellency, His Excellency Mohamed Idriss Déby, head of the Transitional Military Council in the Republic of Chad, at the Presidential Palace in the capital, N’Djamena, where the latest developments on the Chadian arena and a number of issues of common concern were discussed.

Shakhbut bin Nahyan during his meeting with Muhammad Idris Deby (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of a courageous, wise and influential leader in the African Sahel region, such as the late Idris Deby.

His Excellency also expressed his wishes for the Republic of Chad for more security, stability and peace, and to His Excellency President Mohamed Déby success in his duties.

His Excellency stressed the strategic relations between the UAE and the Republic of Chad, and that the UAE is committed to strengthening the existing partnership, and with the support and support of Chad in efforts to achieve stability and prosperity.