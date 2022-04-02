His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, received cables of congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan from their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies, kings, princes and heads of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also received similar cables of congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan from their Majesties and Highnesses. And luxury kings, princes and heads of Arab and Islamic countries.



