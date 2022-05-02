His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, received cables of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, from their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also received similar cables of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr from their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, kings and presidents. The princes of Arab and Islamic countries and prime ministers.



