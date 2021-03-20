His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency Qais Saeed, President of the Republic of Tunisia, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country’s independence.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to His Excellency President Qais Saeed.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent two similar congratulatory messages to Hisham Al Mishishi, Head of the Tunisian government.