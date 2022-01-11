His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a congratulatory message to his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the sisterly Sultan of Oman, on the occasion of the anniversary of his accession to power.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.



