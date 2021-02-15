His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency President Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to His Excellency President Alexander Vucic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Anna Bernabic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia.