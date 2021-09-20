The President, Vice President and Mohamed bin Zayed congratulate the President of Nepal on the National Day

Khalifa bin Zayed

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a congratulatory message to Bidya Devi Bhandari, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, on the occasion of her country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of congratulations to President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Source: wam