His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency Gitanas Nauseda, President of the Republic of Lithuania, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country’s independence.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to His Excellency President Gitanas Nauseda.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent two similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania.