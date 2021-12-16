His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a cable of congratulations to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages of congratulations to President Kasim-Jomart Tokayev. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency Iskar Mammon, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.