(wam)

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of congratulations to Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of congratulations to Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier. .