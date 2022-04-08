His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory message to Rodrigo Chavez, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Costa Rica. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar messages of congratulations to His Excellency Rodrigo Chavez.