His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency Alberto Fernandez, President of the Argentine Republic, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to His Excellency President Alberto Fernandez.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent two similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Santiago Cafiero, Prime Minister of the Argentine Republic.