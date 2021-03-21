His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency President Hig Jingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country’s independence.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency President Hegg Jingob.

And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent

And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, two similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Sarah Kogongelua Amadhila, Prime Minister of the Republic of Namibia.