His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent cables of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr to their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries.

In the telegrams, His Highness wished them good health and happiness, their peoples further progress and prosperity, and our Arab and Islamic nation pride, glory and honor.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr to their Majesties, Excellencies, Highnesses, Kings and Presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries and prime ministers.



