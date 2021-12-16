His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a cable of congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar cables of congratulations to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

