His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency President Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country’s independence.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to His Excellency President Adama Barrow.