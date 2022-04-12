His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of congratulations to the State of Shahbaz Sharif, on the occasion of his election as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of congratulations to the State of Shahbaz Sharif.