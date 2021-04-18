His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of condolence to His Excellency Qurban Guli Berdymukhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, on the death of his father, Malik Quli Berdymukhamedov. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, similar cables of condolence to His Excellency President Gurban Guli Berdymukhamedov.