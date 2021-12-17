His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a cable of condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the death of Dr. Fayez Al-Tarawneh, the former Prime Minister and former head of the Royal Hashemite Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of condolences to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.