His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a message of condolence to His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, for the victims of a passenger train collision in Sohag Governorate in Upper Egypt.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar cables of condolence to His Excellency the Egyptian President.