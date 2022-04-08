His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of condolences to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of His Highness Prince Abdul Rahman bin Saad II bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.



