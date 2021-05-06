His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a message of condolence to His Excellency President Abdel Majid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, for the flood victims as a result of the torrential rains that took place in several Algerian states.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolence to His Excellency President Abdul Majeed Tebboune.