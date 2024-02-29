His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, honored the Supreme Committee for Supervising the National Strategy to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in addition to a number of concerned ministers and senior state officials. .

His Highness the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, awarded the “Union Medal,” while the members of the committee, along with a number of ministers and senior officials concerned, were awarded the “Zayed the Second Medal,” first class, in appreciation of their efforts and the success achieved by the committee, which was represented in raising the name of The UAE is on the “Enhanced Watch List” by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international organization concerned with combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

During the honoring ceremony that took place at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the members of the committee on this success, and thanked them for their great efforts that contributed to achieving this achievement, which enhances the country’s global reputation and confidence. In its financial system and its national framework for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, it serves its strategic plans to establish trade and economic partnerships with various countries of the world.

His Highness stressed that this success comes as a culmination of the efforts made by many bodies to develop the country’s sustainable plans to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, praising the role of all work teams from ministries, federal and local government agencies, and the private sector, and their cooperation, which led to achieving national goals in this field.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The UAE is keen to provide everything that will enhance its competitiveness and position it as a financial center and an attractive destination for business and investment, and based on its being a responsible member of the international community, its approach is well-established in combating money laundering and blocking the openings to… Financing Terrorism,” His Highness stressed that the UAE continues to work in cooperation with its partners and concerned authorities in the world to support best practices in this regard, in a way that strengthens the financial and commercial system in the world and serves common global interests.

For their part, the honorees expressed their pride and pride in being honored by His Highness the President of the State, and extended their thanks to His Highness, stressing the continuation of their work to serve the nation and strengthen its position on the international scene.

