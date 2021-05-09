“Come with me Martín“Alberto Fernández told him. The President was hurrying to get into the latest model Mercedes Benz that was waiting for him at the door of the hotel that houses the official delegation, and that would transfer him to the Belem Palace, the historic residence of the Portuguese president declared a monument. national in 2007.

Martin Guzman, who left before embarking on Saturday night at the Ezeiza airport for his worst week as minister, got into the Mercedes with Fernández, at the edge of 5 in the afternoon local time, and they arrived together for the first official activity of the five-day tour that has Lisbon as its first stop and that includes, until Friday, Madrid, Paris and Rome.

The presidential gesture of raising Guzmán to his first official transfer – he was waiting for them Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in the residence of Belem- through the streets of a friendly and spring-like Lisbon, which for a couple of months has been going through a total confusion due to COVID, places the Minister of Economy in the forefront of a tour focused especially on the renegotiation of the debt to the Monetary Fund first, and then to the Paris Club.

The leading role of this European Guzmán seeks to counter wear suffered by the minister in the last week for the course of economic policy, whose finishing touch was the decision, until now failed, to resign from the undersecretary of Energy, a third-line official who responds directly to La Cámpora, famous for these days.

In the presidential entourage, the affair Guzmán-Basualdo annoys. It is, perhaps, one of the least pleasant subjects in domestic politics. Not only because of the officials themselves: if not because of the eternal leadership discussion within the coalition.

“It’s a finished topic. It was much louder in the media than what actually happened. With Martín there is an intense work schedule, “they excused themselves in this city from the presidential environment. Guzmán, they trust the delegation, every time they mention Basualdo, his face changes.

Alberto Fernández signed the guestbook before the meeting with the President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The debate in Buenos Aires over the increase in electricity rates in the city and Greater Buenos Aires -the heart of the K vote-, which the minister intends to settle with another increase beyond the 9% made official two Fridays ago through segmentation, is still latent.

But Europe will not be the place to put it up for consideration.

The minister, who by the summer ended losing the sympathy that Cristina Kirchner offered him at first with the support for the renegotiation of the debt with private bondholders issued under foreign legislation, He arrived in Lisbon focused exclusively on negotiations with the Monetary Fund. Despite the fact that the government’s subsidy policy, and its consequences on the State’s accounts, is tied to the conversations with the multilateral credit organization.

For the official, the discussion is strictly economic. And not politics. That is why he was accused even by his own allies for the “bad practice“with which he tried to run to the undersecretary linked to the kidney of Kirchnerism.

President Alberto Fernández with his father from Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Presidency photo.

This Monday, Guzmán, who landed in Lisbon with a handful of collaborators who follow him in the sun and shade, will have his only meeting in the Portuguese capital outside the presidential agenda at mid-morning local time. It is about the meeting that he will have with João Leão, the government’s finance minister, a weighty official from whom the Argentine minister seeks to obtain support in the renegotiation with the Fund.

It is Guzmán’s main role this week. Leão was the only Finance Minister he had not met during his last tour, before his internal quarrel with Basualdo broke out, and which took him through Germany, Spain, France and Italy. “Now we want to finish harvesting that work, and obtain the support of the presidents“, they assure from the delegation.

At press time, the minister, that Fernández ratified without nuances for the role he gave him on this trip, he had finished defining the rest of his agenda in Madrid, Paris and Rome, the three destinations on the Aerolineas Argentinas charter rented by the Presidency. Other activities could be added to the requisition of entrepreneurs in France.

The closing, in Rome, will have the minister who last week was in the sights of the Instituto Patria face to face with Kristalina Georgieva, the director of the Monetary Fund. At a Vatican activity under the umbrella of Pope Francis.

Lisbon, special envoy